Monday February 21, 2022
Peshawar

Man killing triggers protest

By Bureau report
February 21, 2022

PESHAWAR: The residents of Matani blocked the main Indus Highway for hours after one person was killed in firing between two rival groups on Sunday.

It was learnt that two groups exchanged fire that resulted in the death on one person.

The relatives of the slain man put the body of the deceased on the main Indus Highway, blocking it for traffic. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded due to the road blockade

