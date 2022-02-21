 
Monday February 21, 2022
Islamabad

Music, art classes at PNCA

By APP
February 21, 2022

Islamabad : Music and Arts classes at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) are going on in full swing to explore and polish the hidden talent of artistic souls of the young generation.

The new session of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

