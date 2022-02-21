Data of 9,500 sites being compiled to show progress of green initiatives

Islamabad : The climate change ministry is compiling data of 9,500 sites where trees are being planted under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, computerized information about the trees being planted at thousands of sites across the country would be available to the people. It would help review and ascertain the true facts about tree plantation campaigns launched by the government.

The sites are located in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. The federal government and the provincial departments are working hand in hand to increase tree cover under the green initiatives taken in the last many years.

An official said the climate change ministry wants to make the tree plantation campaigns transparent due to which it has not only decided to carry out third-party audits but also compile computerised data to enable people to review the ongoing process on their own.

“The local and international organizations have also acknowledged the efforts of the present government to fight climate change with the help of massive tree plantations campaigns in each and every part of the country,” he said.

The official said Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa has shown tremendous progress in increasing green cover while other provinces like Punjab and Sindh are also making efforts to control deforestation and promote the culture of planting trees. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the government has made all-out efforts to plant a maximum number of trees in the country.

“We are now providing buyback agreement to unemployed youth and rural women under the Youth Nurseries Package to set up kitchen nurseries–with about 25,000 saplings as well as 25 percent of costs in advance," he said.