2, 163 citizens fined over signal violations

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 2,163 fine tickets to road travellers over violation of traffic signals during the last 45 days, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, he said that a special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last 45 days, the police spokesman said that action was taken and 2,163 road travellers were fined over violation of traffic signals.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.