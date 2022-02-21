Four outlaws arrested

Ag APP

Islamabad : Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police teams in a joint operation arrested four accused including three snatchers involved in numerous street crime incidents in Islamabad, the police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, IGP Islamabad has issued special orders for prevention of crime and arrest of criminal elements, and recovery of stolen property.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad, SP (I-Area-Zone) constituted a special police team under the supervision of SDPO headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi along with others. The police team arrested two accused of a snatchers gang.The accused have been identified as Adeel Ahmed and Juma Khan and recovered 20 snatched mobile phones, laptops, stolen bikes, and arms and ammunition used in crime. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.While the police team also arrested an accused involved in the aerial firing.

Furthermore, Shams Colony Police arrested an accused Sajid Rafique and recovered two snatched motorbikes and pistol along with ammunition from him. IGP Islamabad has appreciated the performance of police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen.