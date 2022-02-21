5 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 99 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed another five lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 99 individuals tested positive for the infection from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities in the last six weeks.

Also, the positivity rate of COVID-19 that has been recorded as around 2.4 per cent in the region in the last 24 hours is the lowest during the fifth wave of the outbreak.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the weekly positivity of COVID-19 has dropped down to 2.58 per cent for the last week that was five per cent in the previous week, from February 7 to 13. He said the spread of the virus is showing a great decline as the positivity rate of the infection has jumped to around 16.45 per cent three weeks back.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that as many as 62 individuals have tested positive from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 133,764 of which 131,617 have so far recovered while 1,002 patients have lost their lives due to the illness. The virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last three days. On Sunday, there were a total of 1,145 active cases of the disease in ICT.

On the other hand, another five deaths due to COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district took the death toll to 1,313 while 39 new patients were reported from the district that took the tally to 42,612. To date, as many as 40,772 patients from the district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases has dropped down to 527 in Rawalpindi.

Of 527 patients, 39 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 488 patients were in isolation at their homes on Sunday.