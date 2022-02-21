Resolution of small claims, petty offences becomes ordeal

Rawalpindi : The settlement of cases pertaining to petty issues has become an ordeal for the public in Rawalpindi district as there are only 37 civil judges and 15 additional district and sessions judges dealing with thousands of cases. The public is in a state of tension wandering here and there in different courts to settle down their petty cases which were earlier easily settled down by the local administration. Till June 2020, the local administration had powers to settle down all petty nature issues. But, after June 2020, all powers were given to civil and judicial magistrates.

The local administration had been settling down all petty issues within a day but now the public has become a rolling stone in courts. They have demanded of authorities concerned to shift all routine issues to the local administration to settle down them down at the earliest possible time as compared to judicial magistrates and civil judges here in the Judicial Complex, Rawalpindi.

In the light of the extra burden on judges, the Lahore High Court (LHC) former senior judge Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi had shifted all petty issue cases to the executive to ease the public. The local management had powers to listen to the cases of Section 285/286, 14-P, 11-P, 4-P, 5/7/78, and 6/7/78. The deputy commissioner and assistant commissioners settled down all issues within a day at that time but now all cases are being shifted to civil judges and judicial magistrates who being overburdened with thousands of pending cases could not deal with them easily. The clients could not even get their ID cards, motorcycles and cars released early because concerned judges remain busy in criminal, family, and other cases.

According to Senior Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Clerks of Courts (COC) Branch, there is a total of 62,501 cases of different nature like civil cases, family cases, execution petitions, guardian cases, and criminal cases are pending in Rawalpindi courts.

Hundreds of people, whose cases are pending in these special and civil courts are at the mercy of court staff. The readers keep on giving them dates for hearing. The affected people complained that they were suffering because of the absence of judges. They have appealed to concerned authorities to shift petty nature issue cases to local management to avoid difficulties for clients.

Some of the civil judges and judicial magistrates in Rawalpindi on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that they were already overburdened with pending cases. The petty nature issue cases have added fuel to the fire, how could we settle down all these issues within a day, they claimed. They have appealed to higher authorities to shift all petty nature issue cases to the local administration. “Every judge was already hearing over 2000 cases per day,” they said.