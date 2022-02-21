Naseem-e-Sahar’s journey of spiritual love

The book titled ‘Mehwaray Dojahaan’ written by Naseem-e-Sahar is stunningly beautiful on every page. It covers Hamd, Na’at, Salaam, Manqbat, and general poems on religious topics as well.

You will learn how to appreciate spiritual poetry as this treasure book will put you on the path that you see compassion, ecstasy, and feel the ultimate connection with spirituality.

Naseem-e-Sahar has a great craving for Na’at. His Na’at poetry written with great zeal and fervor narrates his endless love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). His Na’at is the yardstick for his depth of emotions, passion for Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH).

The tradition of writing in the praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a customary practice by scholars and poets. Urdu poetry is full of literature on Na’at. Sending salutations upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his family is an integral part of faith. Quran encourages sending blessings upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his family.

“Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet. O ye who believe! You also should invoke blessings on him and salute him with the salutation of peace.” (33:57)

Naseem-e-Sahar’s book explores a spiritual journey that is breath-taking and unfolds through a connection with the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The collection is full of heart and humanity, with striking poetics that will leave an impression. The writing is passionate and has a lyrical movement as a deep amount of feeling is in every word.

There is an element of spirituality in the poems. In the sense that they talk about spiritual love or the love, one feels for a higher being. The writing style is also similar across the board and there is a lot of intensity with words that denote passion, joy, etc. conveyed throughout the book.

Charged with passion, this collection of Naseem-e-Sahar is the best of his oeuvre. Its reading captivates readers as it combines aesthetic appeal and excellent verse. The tone is intimate. It is difficult to find an analog for the sustained spiritual thirst and longing communicated in his spiritual poetry.

The reader feels Naseem-e-Sahar at his peak, in terms of writing from deep within the heart on the subjects of Hamd, Salaam, Manqbat, and the personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Nobody can take away this feeling from us.

There are certainly recurrent feelings from one Nazm to the next, a sense of intimacy and urge that as a whole form the key, which opens the doors of the vibrant and lively spiritual world that becomes interchangeable with eternity.

One can find in Naseem-e-Sahar, an extraordinary clarity of expression, an apparent economy of stylistic fireworks, and candid honesty that speaks directly to the soul. His spiritual poetry gives a message of hope in our ability to reach out and communicate with the holy beings.