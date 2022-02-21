MoU signed

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Kotler Impact Inc, a world-renowned strategic marketing community named after Prof Philip Kotler, signed an MoU for collaboration in the field of education, research and training of faculty, professionals, staff and students.

According to a press release, the highlights of the accord included establishing Kotler-i Business School (KiBS) at GCU. They will also provide GCU and other students up to 2 million tickets for the World Marketing Summit, each ticket of the value of US$100.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Kotler Impact Chief Marketing Officer Dr Fahim Kibria signed the MoU at a ceremony at the University’s Syndicate Room. A special video message of Kotler Impact CEO Sadia Kibria was shared with the participants of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fahim Kibria said that Kotler Impact (KI) believed in a generation that was sustainable, evolutionary, and transformable, and this would be achieved through the accumulation of marketplace diversity, the implementation of fundamental, educational resources, and the commitment of business and professional leaders who strive for excellence. Prof Zaidi hoped that KiBS at GCU would offer a state-of-the-art novel education that was otherwise not available in Pakistan.