PU Law College wins contest

LAHORE:Punjab University Law College won the second annual moot court competition jointly held by Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) and Blackstone School of Law (BSOL) on Sunday.

The four-day competition was a part of JPP’s national public engagement campaign “Criminalise Torture”. Held from the 17th to the 20th of February, the competition involved 20 teams from law colleges all over Pakistan.

University College Lahore and Punjab University Law College competed in the finals adjudicated by Deputy Legislative Adviser Ministry of Law and Justice Usama Malik, Barrister Ramsha Chaudhry, Barrister Mian Waheed Ashraf, Barrister Ambreen Qureshi and Advocate Usama Aqil. After hearing arguments from both teams, the judges decided in favour of Punjab University. Global Policy Practitioner and Khwaja Sira activist Dr Moiz Awan gave the concluding remarks during the award distribution ceremony.

The four-day event aimed to raise awareness on the issue of criminal cases involving capital punishment, torture in police custody, wrongful convictions and the importance of anti-torture legislation. It also included information on mentally ill prisoners, juvenile offenders and the rights and protections they should be accorded under domestic and international law. —PR