Call to make furniture industry innovative

LAHORE:The furniture industry must be transformed from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports, establishing a wood work institute and testing laboratories of international standards.

Pakistan Furniture Council Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday stated that efforts must be made by promoting furniture exports through more regular participation in international shows. All this can happen if there is government will and a vision amongst furniture traders. So far, this remains to be seen, he added.

Pakistan’s share in the international wooden furniture market is insignificant, despite the fact that the country has a history of craftsmanship and innovation in the field of wooden furniture. The wooden furniture industry represents 95 percent of the total market in the country. The leading furniture making areas of Pakistan are Chiniot, Gujrat, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi. In terms of exports, Karachi comes first, followed by Lahore and Peshawar.

He observed that the exporters and local manufacturers were facing challenges due to heavy import of furniture. Chinese furniture has also hit the local industry by 70 percent and the sale of locally manufactured household furniture have gone down significantly. He said pressure on the domestic industry had immensely increased as other countries like Thailand and Korea have started exporting extensively to Pakistan. In Pakistan, the wooden furniture industry can be categorised into small scale and cottage. These units unfortunately use obsolete machinery, inadequate tools and manual labour for manufacturing wooden furniture. This means high costs and poor output.