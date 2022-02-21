Chicken price goes to record level

LAHORE:The price of chicken crossed Rs300 per kg mark on Sunday in the retail market. With price of Broiler meat surging by Rs9 per kg in a single day, chicken rate went to a record level of Rs302 per kg. The unabated cycle of inflation continued to burden pockets of the masses after the rise in prices of petroleum products. Farm eggs, however, became cheaper by Rs7 per dozen, with official price declining to Rs137 per dozen.