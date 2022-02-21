Corona kills 11 more in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 11 people lost their lives to coronavirus on Sunday, while 402 new cases were reported in Punjab. According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 498,469 while total number of deaths recorded so far was 13,440. The P&SHD confirmed that the maximum number of cases were reported in Lahore with 240 cases.