Man stabbed to death by wife

LAHORE:A man was stabbed to death by his wife in the Chuhng area on Sunday. Ali Shan of Chuhng had an exchange of hot words with his wife Razia Bibi over a domestic issue. Upon which Razia Bibi infuriated and stabbed her husband Ali Shan. He was rushed to a hospital but could not recover. Police arrested the accused with a knife and shifted the body to morgue.

gambling: Baghbanpura police arrested eight gamblers and recovered cash and other valuables as stake money. Arif, Sajjad, Qaiser, Tariq, and Shehzad were among the arrested persons. The accused were playing cards and resorting to gambling when the police arrested them.

Man arrested: A labourer was tortured by a factory owner in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday. The accused Malik Shahzad was arrested after the video went viral. The accused, on suspicion of theft, had subjected his worker Wasim to severe torture.

hit to death: A young man was hit to death by a speeding car in the Chuhng police area on Sunday. The rashly-driven car rammed into a shop after hitting the victim. The accused driver fled the scene. The victim was identified as Salahuddin, a local textile supervisor. Police removed the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man lost his life and four others got injuries in a collision between a car and a truck near Qartaba Chowk here on Sunday.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. The injured were identified as Faheem, Mohsin and Lal Din. Condition of two injured was said to be critical.

accidents: Around nine people were killed and 1,053 others injured in 995 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122. Around 594 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 459 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said Rescue-1122 spokesman.