Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: I am in 5th semester of BS Electronics Engineering at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and so far my CGPA is 3.8. I want to pursue further education in this field. I want to know which subject I should choose for my specialisation. My options are Power, Instrumentation, Robotics or Computer. (Zafar Iqbal - Islamabad)

Ans: Your CGPA maintenance is very good. Instrumentation and Control Systems should be your primary priority followed by Mechatronics where you can opt for either Biomedical Equipment, which uses robotics or use of chip technology in the area of Medical Sciences. This will replace the orthodox equipment very soon.

Q2: My son has done FSc with 81.5%. In matriculation, he secured 92% marks. He is quite interested in Aerospace Engineering. Kindly guide us regarding this and also about the other options for my son that can be helpful for him in future. (Javed Khan - Peshawar)

Ans: It is not recommended for your son to do Aerospace Engineering. Especially if you are interested in sending him abroad, but if he is still interested in doing Aerospace then he can look at a number of institutions in Islamabad that offer degrees in this area such as NUST and Air University.

Q3: I am in the 6th semester of my BBA and now I have to choose my elective subjects. I am interested in choosing HR but my family is advising me to go for Supply Chain Management (SCM). Please guide me which one should I choose? (Alina Mughal - Lahore)

Ans: HR is a vital and ideal subject especially when related to women. However, it does engage you with a little bit of labour. The next option recommended by your parents SCM could also be a good career option. Choice is really yours.

Q4: I am an electrical engineer and working in a leading Oil and Gas Company as a trainee engineer. The core of this industry is Petroleum Engineering and I want to work as a petroleum engineer. Please suggest me that if I do Masters in this area then will I fit somewhere good in this field? (Latif Mazhar - Lahore)

Ans: Many courses are available that will provide you with more choices / options within the Oil and Gas Industry and you can surely do Masters in any of the specialisations available. However, if you can gain more than three years of experience and do a good IELTS of 6.5 or above then you could look at doing an MBA in Oil and Gas offered by different international universities which will open up huge prospects for you in future.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).