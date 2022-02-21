PTI govt flag-bearer of social justice: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the flag-bearer of social justice.

In his message on the World Social Justice Day on Sunday, he said: “It is the first and foremost priority of the government to constitute a better society, along with ensuring implementation of the fundamentals of justice." He said, “Today the government pays glowing tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in their struggle against social injustices.” Islam underlines the importance of social justice, equality and peaceful coexistence, he added.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) had given an eternal message to do justice with the humanity in every respect, he said, adding the dream of establishing a welfare society cannot be fulfilled without ensuring social justice.

Those societies which are devoid of social justice lag behind in their attempts for making development, he said. The societies in which social justice becomes extinct gets wiped out, he said and regretted that the Kashmiri people were facing the worst human rights violations and severe conditions owing to the injustice being meted out by the Indian government in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He denounced that India had committed murder of justice in Occupied Kashmir. Depriving the Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights was the worst example of social injustice, he added.

kite-flying Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his indignation over the kite-flying incidents and issued directions from Dubai to the IG Police to ensure strict implementation of the ''Prohibition of Kite Flying Act''.

The chief minister ordered for taking indiscriminate action against those found involved in such incidents. The CM warned that occurrence of kite flying incidents despite issuance of clear directions would not be tolerated.