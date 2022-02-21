Prickly prices

It is shocking that the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply. Tomatoes, for instance, have reached Rs160 per kg. The price control committee has failed to enforce government-approved prices. It is unfortunate that every year, traders increase the prices of their goods a couple of months before Ramazan, creating more difficulties for the poor. The price control authority must enforce government-approved price rates to make life easier for ordinary people.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
In the pre-partition days, the Babu Mohallah was an ideal residential locality. Now, it has become uninhabitable. The...
Recently, the government increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent, but EOBI pensioners have once...
Over the last few years, traffic has increased exponentially across the country. If remedial steps are not taken, this...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding public meetings in response to the opposition parties’ no-trust...
Mandi Bahauddin is grappling with a number of issues. The district’s infrastructure has deteriorated; its roads are...
This refers to the news report ‘Religious minister asks PM to ban ‘Aurat March’’ . The minister has demanded...
Comments