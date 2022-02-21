Prickly prices

It is shocking that the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply. Tomatoes, for instance, have reached Rs160 per kg. The price control committee has failed to enforce government-approved prices. It is unfortunate that every year, traders increase the prices of their goods a couple of months before Ramazan, creating more difficulties for the poor. The price control authority must enforce government-approved price rates to make life easier for ordinary people.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi