Lost glory

In the pre-partition days, the Babu Mohallah was an ideal residential locality. Now, it has become uninhabitable. The electricity supply here is erratic and there is no gas in Street 4. Moreover, numerous shops have opened up illegally.

The authorities concerned are requested to seal off all illegal shops and warehouses. They should also remove unnecessary vehicles and vendors from the street, impound inflammable foam and other incendiary materials like uncertified LPG cylinders to ensure that the area is made safe and peaceful once more.

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi