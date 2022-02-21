Lost glory

In the pre-partition days, the Babu Mohallah was an ideal residential locality. Now, it has become uninhabitable. The electricity supply here is erratic and there is no gas in Street 4. Moreover, numerous shops have opened up illegally.
The authorities concerned are requested to seal off all illegal shops and warehouses. They should also remove unnecessary vehicles and vendors from the street, impound inflammable foam and other incendiary materials like uncertified LPG cylinders to ensure that the area is made safe and peaceful once more.
Amjed Jaaved
Rawalpindi
It is shocking that the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply. Tomatoes, for instance, have reached Rs160 per...
Recently, the government increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent, but EOBI pensioners have once...
Over the last few years, traffic has increased exponentially across the country. If remedial steps are not taken, this...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding public meetings in response to the opposition parties’ no-trust...
Mandi Bahauddin is grappling with a number of issues. The district’s infrastructure has deteriorated; its roads are...
This refers to the news report ‘Religious minister asks PM to ban ‘Aurat March’’ . The minister has demanded...
Comments