EOBI plight

Recently, the government increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent, but EOBI pensioners have once again been ignored. How are pensioners expected to make ends meet with merely Rs8500? It has been repeatedly pointed out that EOBI funds are misused. Despite having sufficient funds, the EOBI gives such small amounts to its over 690,000 beneficiaries. On the other hand, officers of the institution are drawing huge salaries. Many employers do not deposit the set slab of contribution. Instead they deduct the required amount from employee’s salaries. The government too no longer contributes to these pensions.
Someone should help these retired workers. It seems as though the country’s political leadership only looks after its own interests. EOBI pensions should be increased to at least the minimum wage of Rs20,000. The justice system too should work to recover the funds that have been looted by ex-employees of the EOBI and distribute it among those who deserve them.
Azfar Shamim
Karachi
