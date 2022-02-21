Breaking the cycle

Over the last few years, traffic has increased exponentially across the country. If remedial steps are not taken, this issue will continue to worsen.
However, merely building wider roads and overhead bridges may not be enough to resolve this issue. We must now introduce the idea of using bicycles. They create no environmental pollution, are inexpensive. The government must consider ways to popularise bicycles in the country.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
It is shocking that the prices of basic commodities are rising sharply. Tomatoes, for instance, have reached Rs160 per...
In the pre-partition days, the Babu Mohallah was an ideal residential locality. Now, it has become uninhabitable. The...
Recently, the government increased the salaries of government employees by 15 percent, but EOBI pensioners have once...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has started holding public meetings in response to the opposition parties’ no-trust...
Mandi Bahauddin is grappling with a number of issues. The district’s infrastructure has deteriorated; its roads are...
This refers to the news report ‘Religious minister asks PM to ban ‘Aurat March’’ . The minister has demanded...
Comments