Breaking the cycle

Over the last few years, traffic has increased exponentially across the country. If remedial steps are not taken, this issue will continue to worsen.

However, merely building wider roads and overhead bridges may not be enough to resolve this issue. We must now introduce the idea of using bicycles. They create no environmental pollution, are inexpensive. The government must consider ways to popularise bicycles in the country.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad