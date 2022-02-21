Dare we hope?

Mandi Bahauddin is grappling with a number of issues. The district’s infrastructure has deteriorated; its roads are broken. There have been no megaprojects related to healthcare or education. The city’s residents are also suffering from severe gas shortages.

The prime minister visited Mandi Bahauddin on February 18 for the first time since assuming office. The city administration prepared a warm welcome for him – to thank him for the hefty development package that the ruling party announced for the area. A question that arises after the visit is: will the grim realities of those in the area actually change? The district administration must take serious steps to address these problems as soon as the funds are released.

Muhammad Sheraz Mushtaq

Mandi Bahauddin