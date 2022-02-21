In the slums

Thirty percent of Lahore’s settlements are slums. They lack basic residential facilities such as water and gas. Most people who are forced to live here have nowhere else to go. Children living here are exposed to all types of illnesses.

There is no denying that the creation of slums is a result of bad governance, failed policies and the government’s lack of planning. It is time the government provided proper shelters and food for all – especially people living in such destitution.

Javeria Nawaz

Lahore