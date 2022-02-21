The Ukraine question

With the expulsion of the deputy chief of the US mission in Moscow on Feb 17, tensions between Russia and the US have intensified. Western countries, especially the US, have been fueling a fear that Moscow plans to invade Ukraine, while Russia says it has no such intentions. While Washington accuses Moscow of misleading the world with disinformation, Ukraine itself is fairly cautious in its approach to this problem. Moscow has announced that it is returning some troops to bases whereas Washington says as many as 7,000 more Russian troops have joined near the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine were part of the same country – the USSR – till the end of 1991 when the Soviet Union disintegrated and 15 new countries emerged on the world map. In 2014, Russia occupied the Crimean Peninsula which was part of Ukraine at that time but had a Russian-speaking population in the majority. Even now the majority on both sides of the border are Russian speaking and some of them have turned separatists with a demand to merge with Russia. This has sparked a tension between the two countries with Russia amassing nearly a hundred thousand soldiers on the border, and Ukraine feeling under threat. Ukraine’s easternmost areas have a sizable population that has turned into Russian-backed separatists. Both countries have been accusing each other of shelling and Western powers are closely watching the situation.

Europe’s post-cold war balance appears in danger and both sides need to tread carefully. The US and its Nato partners should not stoke the fire anymore as it may result in a full-fledged war that the region can hardly afford – most of all Ukraine itself. The world must not forget the mythical weapons of mass destruction in Iraq that Nato and the US used to invade the country. Ultimately the war and the resultant civil strife killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions. Now again Nato and the US claim Russian troops are “sharpening their readiness in the Black Sea and stocking up their blood supplies”. Russia has been offering a diplomatic route to engage in talks on limiting missile deployment in Europe and restrictions on military drills, though it must also realise that Ukraine is a sovereign country now and amassing that many soldiers on the border certainly sends the wrong signal. There is a need to lower the temperature in the region so that the crisis can be defused. An eye-for-an-eye approach may render many blind. The consequences of this buildup may be severe and devastating and there is a need for restraint from both sides.