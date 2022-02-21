KP Satellite from March 9th

KARACHI: Peshawar is to host another international satellite squash event from March 9-11.

The $1000 KP Satellite Squash Championship is to be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex Qayyum Stadium Peshawar and the entry deadline is March 2nd.

The first satellite tournament of the year was held in January. Combaxx Sports is the sponsor of both the satellite events which were initially registered by a local coach back in December.

However, the KPK Squash Association lodged a complaint with Pakistan Squash Federation and then the events were scrapped.

Later, the sponsor joined hands with KP Squash Association and the events found a new promoter in the shape of KP Squash Association.

“No private promoter can now hold events in Pakistan without taking clearance from PSF. This is really bad situation,” said a local promoter while talking to ‘The News’.

The promoter added that the same happened with two satellite events being held in Balochistan these days.

“PSF did not allow their promoter to hold these events without joining hands with Balochistan Squash Association,” he added.

He added that even though the BSA was an illegal body and was established with the support of PSF, the local promoters are forced to take BSA in loop before holding any event.

“This is really damaging for local squash as no local promoters would get to hold events for low-ranked players without getting in good terms with PSF or provincial squash associations,” said one of the promoter.

When contacted, Megan Somers of Professional Squash Association said that they have this agreement with PSF and it would stay intact for some time.