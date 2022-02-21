Amir Khan considering retirement after crushing defeat

LONDON: British boxer Amir Khan suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round technical knockout at the hands of Kell Brook.

The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment.

Brook had courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed, but after being given an opportunity, he grasped it with both hands in the 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Amir Khan has admitted his loss to Kell Brook could well be his last fight, saying he fears taking more “harmful punishment” and wants to spend more time with his family.

Speaking after the fight at Manchester Arena, 35-year-old Khan said he had “been in the game a very long time”.

“I’ve done more than I ever expected,” he said.

Amir Khan refused to buckle and stayed upright throughout but he absorbed some vicious blows and his face was heavily marked when referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave off the fight 51 seconds into the sixth round.

Khan, fighting at the venue where he first won a world title in 2009, only showed flashes of the form that saw him become a unified light-welterweight champion more than a decade ago as his fellow countryman claimed the bragging rights.

He said he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

“It’s something to think about, definitely,” Khan told reporters when he was asked about a potential retirement. “I’ve always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

“Punishment like that sometimes in boxing, I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful in the future.

“I’ve done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early, I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I’m 35 now, I’ve been in the game a very long time, I’m an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family.”

Amir Khan was sensationally stopped by Brook in the sixth round to settle one of British boxing’s most bitter rivalries.