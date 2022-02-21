Real Madrid put three past Alaves to widen LaLiga lead

MADRID: Real Madrid laboured to victory over struggling Alaves to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Real Madrid beating Alaves 3-0 in La Liga as Marco Asensio's stunning goal helped send Carlo Ancelotti's side seven points clear at the top of the table on Saturday.

Real Madrid, who struggled to break down Alaves until Asensio unleashed from distance at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the disgruntled fans had whistled with the score goalless at half-time.

Carlo Ancelotti's side failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first half but broke the deadlock on 63 minutes through Marco Asensio's curling strike.

Asensio's goal opened the floodgates as Vinicius Junior finished off Karim Benzema's cut-back before Benzema converted a late penalty after Rodrygo was brought down in the area.

Sevilla can reduce the gap to four points again by winning away at Espanyol on Sunday but Madrid remain the clear favourites to regain the Spanish title, despite their dip in form.

Luis Suarez had earlier lifted the mood at Atletico Madrid after his phenomenal long-range strike helped Atleti to a 3-0 win over Osasuna, ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League game against Manchester United.

Real Madrid had managed only one goal in their previous four games -– another Asensio stunner against Granada -– and there was particular criticism after the passive performance against PSG last week brought a 1-0 defeat in Paris.

There was frustration again against Alaves and Ancelotti will hope Vincius' first goal in seven matches and Benzema's first since returning from injury can now reignite the spark.

"We needed this match," Ancelotti said.

They were whistled at half-time after a weary, error-strewn performance that could have left Alaves in front had Jason capitalised on Casemiro gifting the ball away in the penalty area.

Madrid started the second period with renewed intent to play quicker but their efforts were laced with nerves, while around them the fans were increasingly agitated.