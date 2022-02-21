Shehzad replaces Faulkner

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Quetta Gladiators has announced a replacement for all-rounder James Faulkner on Sunday, stating that 18-year-old Muhammad Shehzad, who recently competed in the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup, will replace the Australian for the remainder of the tournament.

Shehzad, an all-rounder, had registered some impressive performances in the U-19 World Cup, scoring 166 runs in 6 innings.