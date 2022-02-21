Mendis secures run-chase victory as SL avoid whitewash

Ag AFP

MELBOURNE: Kusal Mendis hit an unbeaten match-winning 69 and skipper Dasun Shanaka blasted 35 as Sri Lanka won the fifth and final Twenty20 against Australia by five wickets on Sunday to prevent a series whitewash.

The home side won all four previous games, three of them convincingly, and when skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and batted they were eyeing a big total.

But they were exposed early on by some impressive Sri Lankan bowling.

Australia struggled to 58 for three off 10 overs before late fireworks from Matthew Wade (43 off 27 balls) and Daniel Sams (18 off 15) ensured a competitive 154 for six.

With nothing to lose, Sri Lanka were up to the task.

Mendis and Shanaka shared an 83-run stand to send the game to the wire with nine needed off the last over from Kane Richardson, which they achieved with a ball to spare in a thrilling finale.

“The boys played really well throughout the series,” said Shanaka. “There was a clear statement that when it comes to the World Cup (in Australia this year) we will be really prepared.”

Sri Lanka batted without fear early in the run chase, slapping 21 in the first three overs.

But it was a risky approach and Pathum Nissanka holed out to Glenn Maxwell off Richardson for 13 then debutant Kamil Mishara was run out for one in the same over.

Charith Asalanka made a quickfire 20 before Janith Liyanage was also run out for eight after an inexplicable miscommunication with Mendis to leave them at 71 for four after nine overs.

But Mendis was batting beautifully and with Shanaka steadied the ship to move within 41 runs off the final five overs, bringing up his sixth career half-century off 43 balls.

They reduced the gap to nine off the last over.

Shanaka hit a two then a huge six, but in a dramatic finish was then out before Richardson went off with a hamstring injury. It left Daniel Sams to bowl the last two balls with Chamika Karunaratne getting the winning run.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia 1st Innings

Finch (c) c Kumara b Chameera 8

McDermott c Nissanka b Jayawickrama 3

Inglis c & b Chameera 23

Maxwell c Chameera b Kumara 29

Stoinis c Karunaratne b Kumara 17

Wade † not out 43

Sams c sub (MD Gunathilaka) b Karunaratne 18

Agar not out 4

Extras: (lb 2, w 7) 9

Total: (20 Ov) 154/6

Fall: 1-11 , 3.5 ov, 2-12 , 4.5 ov, 3-55 , 9.2 ov, 4-79 , 12.2 ov, 5-82 , 12.5 ov, 6-146, 18.5 ov

Bowling: Theekshana 4-0-27-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-34-2, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-30-2, Praveen Jayawickrama 4-0-29-1,Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-32-1

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

Nissanka c Maxwell b KW Richardson 13

Mendis † not out 69

Mishara run out (Sams/†Wade) 1

Asalanka b Agar 20

Liyanage run out (KW Richardson/†Wade) 8

Shanaka (c) b KW Richardson 35

Karunaratne not out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 1, w 6) 8

Total: (19.5 Ov) 155/5

Fall: 1-23, 3.2 ov, 2-24, 3.5 ov, 3-54 , 6.1 ov, 4-71 , 8.6 ov, 5-154 , 19.4 ov

Bowling: Marcus Stoinis 2-0-13-0, Daniel Sams 2.1-0-22-0, Jhye Richardson 4-0-38-0, Kane Richardson 3.4-0-28-2, Ashton Agar 4-0-19-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-33-0

Result: Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Player of the match: Kusal Mendis

Player of the Series: Glen Maxwell

T20 Debut: Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara

Umpires: Donovan Koch, Sam Nogajski