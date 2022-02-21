Gladiators knocked out despite Roy, Shahzad heroics

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators overpowered hapless Karachi Kings by 23 runs In the 28th match of HBL Pakistan Super League 7 here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday.
Despite this win Quetta Gladiators was unable to qualify for the playoffs as Islamabad United qualify for PSL playoffs due to better run rate to Quetta Gladiators in points table.
Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi have already reached the playoffs.
Chasing 167 runs to win, Karachi Kings managed to score only 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Khurram Shehzad of Quetta Gladiators bowled brilliantly and guided four players to the pavilion.
In pursuit of the target, English cricketer Joe Clarke played a responsible game with captain Babar Azam and established an opening partnership of 87 runs. Joe Clarke played an innings of 52 runs with 2 sixes and 4 fours.
Babar Azam was dismissed for 36 runs. Except Clarke and Azam, none of the Karachi Kings batsman could stay on the crease for long. Sharjeel Khan 16, Qasim Akram 9, Rohail Nazir 8, Emad Wasim 11, Lewis Gregory and Tom Lemonbe 0 exhibited a poor scorecard for the Kings.
From Gladiators, Khurram Shehzad bowled superbly and took 4 wickets for 22 runs while Naseem Shah took 2 wickets.
Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 166 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs thanks to Jason Roy’s half century.
The England opener played an innings of 82 off 64 balls with the help of 11 fours.
James Vince scored 29. Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 21. Lewis Gregory, Emad Wasim, Mir Hamza and Usman Shinwari took one wicket each.
Score Board
Quetta Gladiators won the toss
Quetta Gladiators Innings
Roy c Umaid Asif b Mir Hamza 82
Smeed c Gregory b Shinwari 10
Vince b Gregory 29
Akmal c Gregory b Imad 2
Iftikhar not out 21
Hassan not out 3
Extras: (b 10, lb 6, w 3) 19
Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.30) 166/4
Did not bat: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)†, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Irfan
Fall: 1-21, 2.6 ov 2-111, 12.5 ov 3-117, 13.6 ov 4-162, 19.4 ov
Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-27-1 Mir Hamza 4-0-32-1 Usman Shinwari 4-0-33-1 Umaid Asif 4-0-25-0 Lewis Gregory 3-0-22-1 Qasim Akram 1-0-11-0
Karachi Kings Innings (Target: 167 runs)
Clarke† b Irfan 52
Babar (c) b Khurram Shahzad 36
Sharjeel b Khurram Shahzad 16
Qasim c Smeed b Shah 9
Nazir c Smeed b Naseem 8
Wasim c Umar b Ashir 11
Gregory b Khurram 1
Lammonby b Khurram 0
Asif not out 2
Shinwari not out 2
Extras: (lb 5, nb 1) 6
Total: (20 Ov,) 143/8
Did not bat: Mir Hamza
Fall: 1-87, 10.5 ov 2-107, 12.4 ov 3-109, 13.5 ov 4-120, 15.5 ov 5-128, 17.3 ov 6-139, 18.5 ov 7-139, 18.6 ov 8-139, 19.1 ov
Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-14-2 Hassan Khan 4-0-43-0 Irfan 4-0-28-1 Khurram Shahzad 4-0-22-4 Ashir Qureshi 4-0-31-1
Result: Gladiators won by 23 runs
Man of the Match: Khurram Shahzad (QG)
T20 Debut: Khurram Shahzad (QG)
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob
