Alleged sexual abuse victims ‘angry’ over death of Epstein friend

LONDON: Victims of a French modelling agent’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed shock and dismay on Sunday after he was found dead in his cell, in an apparent echo of the prison suicide of his close associate, the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Paris police are investigating the death of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, who had been charged with the rape of minors and was also being held on suspicion of trafficking underage girls for sex, whose body was found in La Santé prison early on Saturday.
Sources close to the investigation said Brunel had hanged himself, but this has not been officially confirmed. Epstein was found hanged in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial over the alleged abuse of hundreds of young girls.
VALLETTA: Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday called a general election for March 26, launching a campaign...
TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranian teachers have protested in more than 100 cities against delays in salary and pension...
MARÃN, Spain: Relatives of the 12 crew members missing, presumed drowned, when a Spanish trawler sank in stormy...
KATHMANDU: Nepal police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday as hundreds protested against a $500-million US...
YANGON: The Myanmar junta on Sunday rejected a regional special envoy’s request to meet with a group of ousted...
TEHRAN: Iranian MPs urged the government on Sunday to secure Western guarantees at Vienna talks to restore the 2015...
