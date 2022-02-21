Alleged sexual abuse victims ‘angry’ over death of Epstein friend

LONDON: Victims of a French modelling agent’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed shock and dismay on Sunday after he was found dead in his cell, in an apparent echo of the prison suicide of his close associate, the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Paris police are investigating the death of Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, who had been charged with the rape of minors and was also being held on suspicion of trafficking underage girls for sex, whose body was found in La Santé prison early on Saturday.

Sources close to the investigation said Brunel had hanged himself, but this has not been officially confirmed. Epstein was found hanged in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial over the alleged abuse of hundreds of young girls.