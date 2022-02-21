Malta to hold general elections on March 26: PM

VALLETTA: Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday called a general election for March 26, launching a campaign likely to be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and the fight against corruption.

"In the coming hours, I will be going to the president and advising him to dissolve parliament for a general election to be held on 26 March," Abela said during a party rally in Floriana. Abela has led the Mediterranean island nation since January 2020, when Joseph Muscat quit following a political crisis over the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Opinion polls suggest their Labour party has a significant lead over the opposition Nationalist Party, pointing to a comfortable third-term win.