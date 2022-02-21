 
close
Monday February 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Brazil storm death toll rises to 152

By AFP
February 21, 2022

RIO DE JANEIRO: The death toll from torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in the scenic Brazilian city of Petropolis has risen to 152, authorities said on Sunday, as the pope sent his condolences. Rescue workers and residents searching for their missing relatives continued digging through mountains of mud and rubble in the southeastern city, which President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday looked like "scenes of war."

Comments