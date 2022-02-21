Nigeria air strike kills seven children

NIAMEY: An air strike by the Nigerian army targeting ‘bandits’ has left seven children dead and five others wounded "by mistake" in the Maradi region of southern Niger, a local governor told AFP on Sunday.

"There was a mistake with the Nigerian strikes on the border that resulted in victims on our territory in the village of Nachade" on Friday, said Chaibou Aboubacar, governor of the Maradi region, close to Nigeria.

"The victims are 12 children, seven of them dead and five wounded." Four children died instantly and three others succumbed "to their injuries while being transported to hospital", he said.