Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

CORFU, Greece: A passenger was on Sunday found alive aboard a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, reviving hopes that several more missing people may have survived.

Eleven truck drivers -- seven Bulgarians, three Greeks and one Turk -- remained unaccounted for on Sunday before Skai television reported that an operation was underway "to rescue 4-5 more passengers who are alive". Rescuers had first spotted a 21-year-old man on the stern of the stricken vessel as it was being towed to port 50 hours after the fire broke out.