Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

CORFU, Greece: A passenger was on Sunday found alive aboard a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, reviving hopes that several more missing people may have survived.
Eleven truck drivers -- seven Bulgarians, three Greeks and one Turk -- remained unaccounted for on Sunday before Skai television reported that an operation was underway "to rescue 4-5 more passengers who are alive". Rescuers had first spotted a 21-year-old man on the stern of the stricken vessel as it was being towed to port 50 hours after the fire broke out.
LONDON: Victims of a French modelling agent’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed shock and dismay on Sunday after...
VALLETTA: Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday called a general election for March 26, launching a campaign...
TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranian teachers have protested in more than 100 cities against delays in salary and pension...
MARÃN, Spain: Relatives of the 12 crew members missing, presumed drowned, when a Spanish trawler sank in stormy...
KATHMANDU: Nepal police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday as hundreds protested against a $500-million US...
YANGON: The Myanmar junta on Sunday rejected a regional special envoy’s request to meet with a group of ousted...
