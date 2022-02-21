Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

LONDON: Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor. No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth -- who this month marked 70 years on the throne -- had taken any Covid tests herself.

She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.