Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

LONDON: Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.
The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor. No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth -- who this month marked 70 years on the throne -- had taken any Covid tests herself.
She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.
LONDON: Victims of a French modelling agent’s alleged sexual abuse have expressed shock and dismay on Sunday after...
VALLETTA: Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday called a general election for March 26, launching a campaign...
TEHRAN: Thousands of Iranian teachers have protested in more than 100 cities against delays in salary and pension...
MARÃN, Spain: Relatives of the 12 crew members missing, presumed drowned, when a Spanish trawler sank in stormy...
KATHMANDU: Nepal police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday as hundreds protested against a $500-million US...
YANGON: The Myanmar junta on Sunday rejected a regional special envoy’s request to meet with a group of ousted...
Comments