UK PM denies end to Covid law is reckless

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied throwing "caution to the wind" as he prepares to end all pandemic-related legal restrictions in England, amid a political backlash and scientific unease.
Johnson’s premiership is in peril as police investigate a series of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, and he stands accused by opposition parties of seeking to distract public attention with the new Covid plan.
But in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday, he said that with case numbers and hospitalisations from the Omicron wave apparently under control, it was time to revert to "personal responsibility" rather than legal mandates. However, the prime minister also stressed: "I think it’s very important we should remain careful. Covid remains a dangerous disease, particularly if you haven’t been vaccinated."
