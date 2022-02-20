Covid infection increases risk of mental health disorders

WASHINGTON: Having Covid-19 puts people at a significantly increased chance of developing new mental health conditions, potentially adding to existing crises of suicide and overdoses, according to new research looking at millions of health records on Saturday in the US over the course of a year.
The long-term effects of having Covid are still being discovered, and among them is an increased chance of being diagnosed with mental health disorders.
They include depression, anxiety, stress and an increased risk of substance use disorders, cognitive decline, and sleep problems – a marked difference from others who also endured the stress of the pandemic but weren’t diagnosed with the virus.
“This is basically telling us that millions and millions of people in the US infected with Covid are developing mental health problems,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of research and development.
