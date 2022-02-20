14 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia

MOGADISHU: 14 people including local government officials were killed in a suspected suicide bombing claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group in the central Somalia town of Beledweyne on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

The attack took place despite security being tightened in Beledweyne on the eve of a first round of voting for parliamentary seats in the constituency, which lies about 340-km north of the capital Mogadishu.

Two deputy district commissioners were among the dead, while 16 civilians were also wounded, local police officer Mohamud Hassan told AFP by phone, saying a suicide bomber was believed to be behind the blast at a local restaurant.

"This was the deadliest attack I can recall in this town," he added.

Somalia, particularly Mogadishu, has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as the country hobbles through long-delayed elections.

Witnesses said the huge explosion tore through an open area of the Hassan Dhiif restaurant where people had gathered under trees to eat lunch and enjoy the breeze.

"I saw dead bodies of several people and I could not count how many wounded that were rushed to hospital," said one witness, Mahad Osman.

"Some of these people were waiting for their ordered meals to come while enjoying the fresh weather when the blast occurred," he said.