Sunday February 20, 2022
World

Epstein ally found dead in French prison

By AFP
February 20, 2022

PARIS: Prominent French model agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of disgraced US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead in his Paris prison cell, prosecutors said on Saturday, in an echo of the jail suicide of his friend.

