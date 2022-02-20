Philippines arrests doctor alleged to be top rebel

MANILA: Philippine police have arrested a doctor in the capital Manila, accusing her of being a leader of a Maoist rebel group that has waged a decades-long insurgency against the government.

Maria Natividad Castro, 53, is being held without bail and will be tried on charges of kidnapping, for which a lower court had ordered her arrest in 2020, according to a police statement issued on Friday night.

But her former employer, human rights monitor Karapatan, said Castro was facing "trumped up" charges after she investigated alleged human rights violations in the volatile Mindanao region while also setting up community health centres there.

She was arrested at her home on Friday, and accused of being part of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee. "Karapatan denounces the arrest of human rights and health worker Dr. Naty Castro.