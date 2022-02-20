Rohit named India Test captain as Pujara, Rahane dropped

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma completing his takeover of the leadership across cricket formats after Virat Kohli’s exit.

Rohit Sharma, now captain across all three formats of Indian cricket team will lead the 18-member squad and Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy for the two Tests starting March 4 in Mohali.”King Kohli” quit as India’s Test captain in January having resigned from the T20 leadership last year and then been sacked as ODI skipper.

Rohit, known as the “Hitman” for his big hundreds and six-hitting, this month led the team to a one-day series sweep over the West Indies.

He has led IPL side Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, and had already taken over the white-ball captaincy following Kohli’s surprise departure.

The swashbuckling batsman, a white-ball star, has scored 3,047 runs including eight centuries in 43 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

His ample physique also contrasts with lean fitness fanatic Kohli, but selection chairman Chetan dismissed concerns about the new captain.

“Today’s professional cricketers manage their body and Rohit has no problem at all and he is absolutely okay,” he said.”And if such a big and experienced cricketer comes forward and becomes captain then the future captains to be groomed under Rohit would be a tremendous thing for us.”

Rohit is seen as less combative than his predecessor, who had frequent run-ins with opposing teams and umpires.

Under Kohli, one of the best batsmen of his generation, India rose up the international rankings and shed their reputation for performing poorly away, winning two series in Australia.

Senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from India’s Test team for the upcoming Sri Lanka series when the country’s cricket board named the squads on Saturday.

Pujara and Rahane have struggled with the bat and were told to get back to India’s premier domestic red-ball competition — the Ranji Trophy tournament — to regain lost form.

“The selection committee deliberated a lot on Rahane and Pujara,” Chetan Sharma, chairman of selectors, told reporters after announcing the squads for the Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

“We told them we will not consider them against Sri Lanka but doors are open for them. We told them to go and play Ranji Trophy.”

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma also got the axe. Bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team alongside his spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been picked subject to getting fit ahead of the Test.

Rishabh Pant will be rested for the final T20 against the West Indies and the T20 series against Sri Lanka starting Thursday.Pace bowler Shardul Thakur will play the West Indies T20 on Sunday and will then be given a break for the entire Sri Lanka series.

The first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali on March 4 is set to be his 100th game in the five-day format

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), K.S. Bharath, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt) T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, R. Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.