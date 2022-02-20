Unseeded Ivan, Sa Rang Lim win ITF junior titles

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Ivan Iutkin (Russian) and Sa Rang Lim (Korea) walked away with boys and girls singles titles, respectively, in the ITF Pakistan Elaan–Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis at the PTF-DA Tennis Complex Saturday.

The Korean girl surprised top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu (Romania) in an exciting three-set final 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Andra Izabella got off to a flying start racing to a 3-0 lead against the Korean girl breaking her first and third game. She continued with the same vein winning the first set 6-1.

Sa Rang Lim staged a remarkable recovery sending in some timely sizzlers from the baseline. She also gave a befitting response to Andra Izabella’s aggression breaking her thrice to win the second set.

In a battle for supremacy in the third, both engaged in long rallies studded with powerful forehands, backhand drives, and cross-court down-the-line shots to go 4-4. Sa Rang Lim broke Andra’s ninth game by playing powerful forehand and backhand drives. She maintained the same to hold her own and to win the set and the title.

The girls final lasted around 150 minutes.

In the boys final, the unseeded Russian accounted for Mehmet Onur Turgut (Turkey) 6-4, 6-3 to win the title.

Against all expectations, the final turned out to be one-sided. In the first set, both finalists showed equal quality and were locked at 4-4. Ivan Iutkin was down 0-40 in the ninth when he changed his tactics and introduced aggression in his game to go 5-4 ahead. The Russian played extraordinary tennis to win the set 6-4.

He continued his aggression going into the second set and took a 4-2 lead by breaking the 4th game of Turgut. Ivan continued with the same pace to keep his Turkish opponent under pressure who had no answer but to concede the final losing the second set at 6-3.

The match lasted for almost 75 minutes.

For the Russian, it was his second successive title.

President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan graced the occasion as the chief guest. Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President Islamabad Tennis Association, along with Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Turkey, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, and Irena Gancheva, Ambassador of Bulgaria, were also present on the occasion.

Players from Canada, India, Iran, Korea, Kazakhstan, New Zeeland, Poland, Romania, Turkey, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan participated in two back-to-back events.