Rimsha overtakes Parkha in Ghazala Ansari Golf

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz took lead on day two of the Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Amateur Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana on Saturday.

In Category A, Rimsha, who had a score of 78 on Friday, showed her class by playing one under par. With the help of 5 birdies, on holes 5, 8, 9, 10 and 16, she registered a score of 71. Her two days combined score of 149 placed her on top of the leader board.

Her elder sister Parkha, who was in the lead on Friday with a score of 77, dropped to the second position by carding a score of 74, which gave her a two-day total of 151.

In Category B (handicaps 13-24), Tehmina Ahmed, (handicap 12) with a gross score of 84 emerged as the first day’s leader in both Gross and Net Sections.

She was closely followed by Tabassam Sharif and Dr Rhubab Haider (both handicap 14) who stand at second position in both Gross and Net Sections.

In the Net Section they were joined by Sherbano Hamdani (handicap 22) who carded a net score of 74.

In Category C (handicaps 25-36) both Tasleem Hussain (handicap 33) and Fauzia Shahid (handicap 36) have played gross 100. However, because of the differential in their handicaps while Tasleem is leading in the Gross Section, Fauzia is at the top in the Net Section.

Mina Zainab (handicap 30) is at 3rd Net with a score of 74 (gross 104).

In the under-14 category there were two separate sections. In one section, four girls opted to play 18 holes for the very first time in their golfing careers. Yasmeen Zaman emerged as the winner with a score of 109. Shanzay was second, Aleesa third and Areej fourth.

In the other section, 11 junior girls competed over 9 holes. Uzma Siddique won the first position with a score of 48. Anabiya was second with 50 and Natalia third with 55.

Noor Zahra Shah, only seven years old, displayed remarkable dedication to compete in this section and carded a score of 73 over 9 holes.

Before the competitions, a video was screened, featuring Ghazala Ansari hitting the traditional inaugural shot at a golf course in London. This dramatic innovation, conceived by Dr Asma Shami and brilliantly executed by Munaza Shaheen, left everyone spellbound, especially because 74-year-old Ghazala’s shot covered a distance of more than 200 yards.