Sunday February 20, 2022
Belgium win first Winter Olympics gold since 1948

By AFP
February 20, 2022

BEIJING: Belgium won its first Winter Olympics gold medal for 74 years when Bart Swings claimed the men’s mass start speed skating title in Beijing on Saturday.

After 16 laps of the track, Swings scored 63 points to beat the South Koreans Chung Jae-won, who scored 40 points, and Lee Seung-hoon, who had 20.

