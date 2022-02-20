Hassan, injured just before match, replaced by Marchant de Lange

LAHORE: Hasan Ali sustained an injury at the eleventh hour and Islamabad United had to replace him with Marchant de Lange with the permission of Lahore Qalandars for their match on Saturday.
PSL 7’s management, as per rule 1.2.1 of the playing conditions which says that both captains must agree to player’s replacement is such a condition, gave permission to United to go with Lange as Hasan’s replacement.
Islamabad United, the two-time PSL champions, thanked the Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his cooperation.
