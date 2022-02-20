Yousuf emphasises match-scenario practice for batsmen

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has said that the match-scenario practice will help the boys to prepare for Test cricket.

“After the Test series against Bangladesh boys have not played four-day cricket. It was important that our batsmen and bowlers remain in the ground for 90 overs so the batsmen could spend more time on the pitch and take a sort of feelings of a Test match,” Yousuf said.

“In a couple of weeks our Test against Australia will begin. We want two to three scenario-based practice matches of 90 overs so that the batsmen could bat session by session and see the situation how bowling is being done,” Yousuf said.

“It will help them feel the atmosphere so that when we go into the Test match we are already in Test cricket mode,” Yousuf said.

“It will also help the batsmen to play easy, with full confidence and free mind and focus on their performance,” said Yousuf, a former Pakistan batting great.

Yousuf has been recently appointed as a batting coach of Pakistan team for the home series against Australia which will begin from March 4 with the first Test at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The available lot of the Test squad is busy preparing for the Test series here at the National Stadium. Match-scenario practice started on Saturday. Australia are due to arrive in Rawalpindi on February 27 for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore will host one Test each while Rawalpindi will host three ODIs and one T20I. This will be after 24 long years that Australia will be touring Pakistan.