Antidote to pain

For patients and their families, even more so when the patient is a child, there can be nothing worse than facing terminal illness and suffering the acute pain that often comes with disease, notably cancer. The best tool available to doctors to combat this pain and offer end of life care is opioid drugs such as morphine and fentanyl. But for many months, hospitals across the country have been unable to obtain these medicines, mainly because of bureaucratic hassles. At least five agencies are involved in the procurement, regulation and taxation process of these drugs. These agencies include DRAP, the Anti-Narcotics Force, the Narcotics Ministry, the Health Department, and the Excise and Taxation Department. In Punjab, the Excise Department has been eliminated from the process but this does not stop the long bureaucratic delays with the hospitals often left with no way to treat patients and put an end to their pain.

We are told that one of the reasons the shortage began some 20 years ago was because young doctors had begun to misuse the opioids and utilise them themselves. This led to severe restrictions on the procurement of opioids by hospitals, with patients ending up bearing the brunt. Now, federal and provincial departments have got together and worked out a plan under which hospitals can apply for further supplies of opioids once they are left with the stock of around 50 percent. The question is whether or not this will work. The misuse of the drugs, which led to the problem in the first place also leaves open the question of how well hospitals are regulated. In most countries, a strict check is kept on how opioids are handed out to medical staff and on what patients they are used. Clearly, such a system of checks and balances was lacking in our wards. The fact that patients have suffered so badly for years is terrible evidence of what mismanagement can do.

To make matters even more complicated, is the fact that opioid drugs are available quite openly on the black market for a price. Fentanyl is a widely misused narcotic in the country, as is morphine or other drugs which contain these materials. We can only hope that the new system put in place allowing hospitals to apply for the drugs before their stocks are depleted will work. Till now they have only been allowed to apply for further supplies of the vital drugs, when they have reached zero percent of stock level. We know there is a shortage of many medicines in the country. But a shortage in drugs which are so vital to the care of patients suffering severe illness, and possibly in the last stages of life is inhumane. We most hope that with hospitals even at the very top end of the private sector complaining that they face this problem, the issue will be solved not only for them, but for all hospitals that require these drugs for their patients and to prevent the suffering that they otherwise undergo due to their sickness.