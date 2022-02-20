Prioritise

Problem number one: Inflation. The price of wheat-flour has gone up by 100 percent over the past three years. The price of sugar has gone up by 100 percent. The price of electricity has gone up by 100 percent. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the price of cooking oil has gone up by 55 percent in just one year; dal masoor up 41 percent; petrol up 55 percent. According to the PBS, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has 487 items, is up 13 percent; the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), which has 53 essential items, is up a hefty 21 percent and the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is up a whopping 24 percent.

Priority number one: Get Shahbaz Sharif. How will ‘getting Shahbaz Sharif’ bring down the price of wheat-flour or that of dal masoor? More than “75 percent Pakistanis see inflation, 70 percent unemployment as the biggest issue.” Why is ‘getting Shahbaz Sharif’ priority number one for the government?

Problem number two: Trade deficit. In the July-January period our trade gap went up to $28.8 billion – that is unprecedented. This year, our gross external financing requirement stands at $28 billion. The SBP has lost a wholesome $1.5 billion of its reserves in the past 5 months and the rupee has lost 48 percent of its value over the past 41 months. Priority number two: Bring back Mian Nawaz Sharif. How will ‘bringing back Mian Nawaz Sharif’ bring down the trade deficit? Why is bringing back Mian Nawaz Sharif a priority for the government when Pakistan’s economy is in the throes of a deep, deep financial crisis?

Problem number three: Terrorism. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Pakistan “witnessed a 56 percent surge in militant attacks during the year 2021 after a consistent decline in the attacks during the previous six years. The PICSS statistics showed that the militants carried out 294 attacks in 2021 in which 395 people were martyred, including 186 civilians and 192 security forces personnel.” The Afghan Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, 2021 – and attacks on the Pakistan Army have since increased manifold. Plus, these attacks have become a lot more complex, a lot more sophisticated and a lot more coordinated.

Priority number three: Control the media. Manage perception. No real reforms. No real policies. Solid reforms require solid policies and the prerequisite for solid policies is a solid team. Here’s what we had: eight chairmen of the FBR, six finance secretaries, four finance ministers, four Board of Investment chairmen and seven inspectors general of police in Punjab. No team, no policy – just Twitter management.

In AD 64, a fire was burning down Rome which in six days destroyed two-thirds of Rome. Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, Rome’s emperor at the time, played his cithara (a wooden musical instrument with seven strings) as Rome burnt and his people suffered. In 1258, the Mongols under the command of Hulaku Khan besieged Baghdad, the capital of the Abbasid Caliphate. The Abbasids failed to respond because they were too busy debating ‘if a crow was halal or haram?’ and ‘how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.’

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad. He tweets @saleemfarrukh and can be reached at: farrukh15@hotmail.com