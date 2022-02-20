Another hike

The incumbent government has already created crises of utmost severity for people. Among these, inflation tops the list. The recent increase of Rs12 per litre of petrol has surpassed all previous hikes. This is the 12th time the price of petrol has increased in merely nine months. Undoubtedly, such decisions are pushing people to the edge and will incite chaos and disorder in society.

Ever-rising inflation in a country where people’s incomes are limited and unemployment is rife can breed various crimes. Incidents of mugging are already on the rise in the country. The government must formulate strategies to exonerate people from such dismal circumstances. The poor should be given subsidies to allow them to make ends meet. The prime minister and the government are responsible for looking after the country’s misery-stricken people.

Nasrullah Khadim

Kandhkot