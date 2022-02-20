 
Sunday February 20, 2022
Evading taxes?

February 20, 2022

Our prime minister believes that ordinary people do not pay taxes. What about our lawmakers? In January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of 150 legislators, including some federal ministers for not filing tax returns.

Are people expected to fill the national exchequer with their hard-earned money while leaders spend lavishly?

Rohail Ansari

Islamabad

