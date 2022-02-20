Evading taxes?

Our prime minister believes that ordinary people do not pay taxes. What about our lawmakers? In January, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of 150 legislators, including some federal ministers for not filing tax returns.
Are people expected to fill the national exchequer with their hard-earned money while leaders spend lavishly?
Rohail Ansari
Islamabad
